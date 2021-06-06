Box Office: ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Tops ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ with $24-M Open

#BoxOffice #films #movies #theater #cinema

“‘F9’ zoomed past $255-M internationally, the box office is once again competitive.”– Paul Ebeling

New Line and Warner Bros.’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It continued the moviegoing recovery at the weekend with a better-than-expected $24-M domestic debut from 3,102 theaters, enough to take the Top from A Quiet Place Part II and place #1.

The Conjuring 3 had a $40-M production budget boasts the advantage of stealing away Imax and Premium Large Format screens from A Quiet Place Part II.

The Devil Made Me Do It is the third Conjuring film, and the seventh film in the franchise, which also includes the Annabelle and The Nun spinoff movies. In this latest installment, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, wrestling once again with demonic possession and satanic curses.

With more and more films coming back to the big screen and theater capacity continuing to increase, the marketplace is ramping up and that means the landscape is becoming competitive again, which is a great sign of things to come in the Summer and Fall corridors.

Disney’s Cruella placed 3rd in its 2nd frame, dropping 48-M to $11.2-M in the session for a domestic tally of $43.7-M.

In North America, the new offering Spirit: Untamed opened in 4th place. The DreamWorks Animation and Universal title posted a three-day start of $7-M, in line with muted expectations.

Universal had a success story at the weekend as Fast & Furious installment F9 crossed the $255-M internationally. The action pic hits the US on 25 June.

The Wrath of Man debuted before the recover began in earnest rounded out the Top 5 in its 5th weekend with $1.3-M for a solid domestic take of $24.7-M for Miramax and United Artists Releasing, and $86.8-M globally

