Gen-Z’rs are Hustlers!

By Paul Ebeling

The value of Gen-Z’s disposable income has reached $360-B in the United States, more than 2X the figure previously estimated in Y2018“– Paul Ebeling

Gen-Z’rs take on every opportunity to generate extra cash, from taking surveys to reselling used items online, Gen-Zers learned to capitalize on the possibilities afforded to them by this digital economy. They have an edge that is effecting the global economy.

A study, released by research and advisory firm Gen Z Planet, found that the income that Gen-Z’rs earn from full-time or part-time employment is estimated at around $263-B, with discretionary spending money from their parents valued at $57-B

Based on analysis of employment and earnings data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and US Census’ Current Population Survey, the study also surveys a representative sample of 1000 Gen-Z’rs to establish the level of parental financial support, as well as the extent to which members of this generation adopted side hustles as a viable income stream.

And despite common misconceptions about younger generations, Gen-Z’rs who grew up during the Y 2008 recession and who are now experiencing the impact of the VirusCasedemic across multiple aspects of their lives, this generation is cautious but not afraid, calculated and long-term orientated when it comes to money. As 85% of those surveyed said they save up to 50% of the money they earn or receive from their parents, and 26% said they are invested in the stock market, retirement accounts (14%), and Non Fungible Tokens (6%).

More Gen-Z’rs are joining the workforce yrly, many are taking on entrepreneurial side hustles to make extra cash.

Like Millennials before them, Gen-Z’rs face being misunderstood. And the brands, marketers, and retailers that take the time to understand how the entrepreneurially minded and financially switched-on generation thinks and behaves will benefit from their growing spending power. As this generation’s disposable income reached an estimated $360-B in Y 2021,

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

