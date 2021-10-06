16.4 C
New York
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Investments

EU Markets Fell on Inflation’s Staying Power

By Paul Ebeling

#inflation

$USO $OIL

European stock markets are declining Wednesday morning on inflation fears as US Crude Oil hit 7-yr highs.

In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) fell more than 1.2% after opening, trading below the key 7,000 points mark, while the French CAC (^FCHI) tumbled more than 1.3% and the DAX (^GDAXI) was also almost 1.3% lower in Germany.

It came as US Crude Oil reached its highest mark since Y2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices. European nat gas climbed to new highs Wednesday.

A barrel of US Crude Oil tapped $79.40, while Brent crude (BZ=F) hit a 3-yr high at $83bbl.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

