Meme Stocks: The Standouts

By Paul Ebeling

#meme #stocks

$SDC $TRLY

Among memes we follow, advancers and decliners were about even Tuesday, ” — Paul Ebeling

Tuesday’s only double-digit gainer among the meme stocks was SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC). It was among the most talked-about stocks on Reddit, trailing only Facebook and the S&P 500 SPY fund.The company had no specific news.

Cannabis producer Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is reporting quarterly results before markets open Wednesday.

Tilray traded up about 2.5% at 11.01, in a 52-wk range of 4.87 – 67.00. The average daily trading volume is about 18.2-M.shares/

SmileDirectClub traded up 12.2%, at 5.70 in a 52-wk range of 4.63 – 16.08. The daily average volume is 14.4-M.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

