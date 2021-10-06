Meme Stocks: The Standouts

#meme #stocks

$SDC $TRLY

“Among memes we follow, advancers and decliners were about even Tuesday, ” — Paul Ebeling

Tuesday’s only double-digit gainer among the meme stocks was SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC). It was among the most talked-about stocks on Reddit, trailing only Facebook and the S&P 500 SPY fund.The company had no specific news.

Cannabis producer Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is reporting quarterly results before markets open Wednesday.

Tilray traded up about 2.5% at 11.01, in a 52-wk range of 4.87 – 67.00. The average daily trading volume is about 18.2-M.shares/

SmileDirectClub traded up 12.2%, at 5.70 in a 52-wk range of 4.63 – 16.08. The daily average volume is 14.4-M.

