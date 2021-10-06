Crypto is Too Big To Ignore

#cryptocurrencies

“Key market strategists have and continue tp endorsed crypto as a new asset class, helping drive Bitcoin back to $50-K each” — Paul Ebeling

Gains have brought prices to the highest since El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender in early September. A bullish Bitcoin is currently attempting to close above $50k on a daily basis.

Several altcoins are experiencing gains due to the strength of Bitcoin at the time of writing including GBITS.

Bank of America Corp. strategists endorsed crypto as a new asset class, helping Crypto surge above $50k.

Bitcoin is “too big to ignore,” as the interest in cryptocurrency is increasing on Wall Street despite its many controversies, according to a report from BoA, America’s 2nd-largest bank.

Its latest rally Bitcoin broke 2 priors resistance marks and is now trading at the upper end of its 2-month-long consolidation range.

Key crypto analysts expect the coin to test its all-time high around $65-K soon.

A breakout above 52.9-K targets the all-time high if the short-term overbought conditions can hold long enough.

We view dips in price as a buying opportunity, so we move in to buy the dips when they occur.

