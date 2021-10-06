Asia-Pacific Stocks Lower on Inflation Staying Power

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower overnight on the back of higher energy prices and inflation concerns.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei (^N225) fell more than 1%, extending losses for an eighth consecutive session, while the Hang Seng (^HSI) dipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) is closed until Friday due to a holiday.
Traders remain concerned that new Japanese PM Fumio Kishida could be outlining a redistribution plan that includes higher taxes, including on capital gains.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 6 October 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:42am EDT
|170.04
|-0.62
|-0.36%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|282.66
|-1.59
|-0.56%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:56am EDT
|2,135.51
|-22.97
|-1.06%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|27,528.87
|-293.25
|-1.05%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,966.49
|-137.66
|-0.57%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:52am EDT
|7,496.20
|-40.30
|-0.53%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,908.31
|-53.86
|-1.82%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:48am EDT
|1,619.48
|-4.76
|-0.29%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,417.32
|+129.27
|+2.06%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|7,057.45
|+76.21
|+1.09%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Sep 2021
|3,568.17
|+31.87
|+0.90%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:12am EDT
|59,189.73
|-555.15
|-0.93%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,559.42
|+29.00
|+1.89%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|5 Oct 2021
|582.69
|+2.23
|+0.38%
Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!