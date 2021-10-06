16.4 C
New York
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksAsia
StocksAsiaInvestments

Asia-Pacific Stocks Lower on Inflation Staying Power

By Paul Ebeling

#inflation

$USO $OIL

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower overnight on the back of higher energy prices and inflation concerns.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei (^N225) fell more than 1%, extending losses for an eighth consecutive session, while the Hang Seng (^HSI) dipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) is closed until Friday due to a holiday.

Traders remain concerned that new Japanese PM Fumio Kishida could be outlining a redistribution plan that includes higher taxes, including on capital gains.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 October 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:42am EDT170.04-0.62-0.36%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT282.66-1.59-0.56%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:56am EDT2,135.51-22.97-1.06%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT27,528.87-293.25-1.05%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,966.49-137.66-0.57%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:52am EDT7,496.20-40.30-0.53%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,908.31-53.86-1.82%
.SETISET Composite Index5:48am EDT1,619.48-4.76-0.29%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,417.32+129.27+2.06%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT7,057.45+76.21+1.09%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Sep 20213,568.17+31.87+0.90%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:12am EDT59,189.73-555.15-0.93%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,559.42+29.00+1.89%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index5 Oct 2021582.69+2.23+0.38%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleHow the US Debt Got So Big
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com