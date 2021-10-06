Asia-Pacific Stocks Lower on Inflation Staying Power

#inflation

$USO $OIL

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower overnight on the back of higher energy prices and inflation concerns.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei (^N225) fell more than 1%, extending losses for an eighth consecutive session, while the Hang Seng (^HSI) dipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) is closed until Friday due to a holiday.

Traders remain concerned that new Japanese PM Fumio Kishida could be outlining a redistribution plan that includes higher taxes, including on capital gains.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 October 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:42am EDT 170.04 -0.62 -0.36% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 282.66 -1.59 -0.56% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:56am EDT 2,135.51 -22.97 -1.06% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 27,528.87 -293.25 -1.05% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,966.49 -137.66 -0.57% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:52am EDT 7,496.20 -40.30 -0.53% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,908.31 -53.86 -1.82% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:48am EDT 1,619.48 -4.76 -0.29% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,417.32 +129.27 +2.06% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 7,057.45 +76.21 +1.09% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 30 Sep 2021 3,568.17 +31.87 +0.90% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:12am EDT 59,189.73 -555.15 -0.93% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,559.42 +29.00 +1.89% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 5 Oct 2021 582.69 +2.23 +0.38%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!