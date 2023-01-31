Elon Musk set to include cryptocurrency in future Twitter payments systems

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has given his developers instructions to reconstruct the platform’s payment system. The new format will enable the addition of crypto capabilities in the future.

According to a Financial Times story published on January 30, the payments function is designed to initially handle fiat currencies. However it also has capabilities to incorporate cryptocurrencies – should the occasion arise.

Musk on the Future of Twitter

Musk’s declared goal to turn Twitter into a “everything app,” the social media network has long hinted about money acceptance.

Nevertheless, it is yet unclear if these payments would use blockchain or cryptocurrency technology. Despite the fact that the Twitter CEO sees cryptocurrency as playing a significant role in Twitter’s future.

Images of “Twitter Coins,” a secret in-development digital asset to be used for payments and tipping on the site, were released in the first few days of December, stoking hopes among many that it would somehow include cryptocurrency.

To the dismay of the community, the more recent leaked photographs of the project from early January omitted any mention of crypto or blockchain technology.

Last October, there were allegations that Twitter was developing a prototype wallet that would enable crypto deposits and withdrawals. However, it seems that the payments system will continue to function only on fiat for the time being.

In order to handle payments, “Twitter Payments LLC” registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Treasury Department in November.

Around the same period, during a Twitter Space event, Musk publicly outlined his vision for the network. Some of his ideas included the addition of debit cards, and the enabling of bank accounts to be linked directly to existing Twitter profiles.

According to one of the Financial Times’ sources, Twitter would aim to get regulatory permits abroad after the granting of the U.S. licenses.