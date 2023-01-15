Why FBX is Asia’s Must Own Cryptocurrency

There is no end of choice in the Cryptocurrency market but there are some reasons why FBX is emerging as Asia’s “Must Own” Crypto.

NO Scammy Tokenomics

Over 90% of $FBX is still in the Treasury, nothing is getting pumped out to Directors, Devs or anyone else the full administration and roll out costs are carried by KXCO.io as FBX is the native token.

Nothing is being given away, no crazy staking rewards or bonus blah blah, you want it you buy it, if you stake it you will earn a rate above the internal inflation rate and thats it, no quantum mathematics to decide what is the best way to HODL.

Nothing is issued without an equivalent adjustment to the balance sheet.

Real World Utility

A test environment was launched before Christmas https://thelucky.club that will be expanded to include a series of games that can only be accessed with $FBX. The Lucky Club is a members only club for FBX holders.

www.livetradingnews.com and www.coinzap.com are moving to an FBX only model for payment of Advertising and services.

KXCO.io is building out the use of FBX giving the ability to trade anything including upcoming IPO’s etc.

An online store is in the works where FBX can be used to make purchases.

Using the KXCO Fintech applications FBX will become the unit for cross-border payments in the ecosystem.

Saving in FBX without being the victim of the global money printing pandemic is a great way to build wealth long-term.

Gold and Silver Bullion will be available to purchase with FBX in Q1 2023, demand for FBX savings with the ability to transfer out to the same value in Silver or Gold will drive adoption throughout Asia.

Gold demand in Asia is growing due to a variety of factors. Factors such as economic growth, rising incomes, and increasing levels of wealth are all contributing to the growing demand for gold. Additionally, the rising demand for gold investments by individuals and institutions is also driving growth in demand for gold in Asia. Governments in the region are also increasingly turning to gold to diversify their reserves and help protect against currency risk. Finally, gold is also becoming increasingly popular in jewelry, as it is seen as a symbol of wealth and status.

China is the largest gold consumer in Asia, accounting for more than 60% of the region’s total annual demand. India is the second-largest gold consumer in Asia, followed by Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Other countries that have significant gold demand in Asia include the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Web3, the outlook for Web3 payments is very positive. Web3 is the latest version of the Internet protocol, which enables secure, distributed, and trustless transactions. Web3 payments provide a secure and efficient way for users to send and receive money quickly and with minimal fees. Web3 payments also offer the potential for scalability and lower transaction costs, which could make them an attractive option for businesses and individuals alike. With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, Web3 payments are likely to become even more popular and widely used in the coming years.

Bond and other AAA rated investment products available in 2023.

Real Estate available in 2023.

As Close to Pure Capitalism as Possible

Pure capitalism is an economic system that is based on the idea of a free market, with no government intervention. It promotes the unrestricted flow of goods, services, and capital, and is based on the principle of supply and demand. It allows for free competition, and for individuals and businesses to buy and sell goods and services at whatever prices they see fit, without any government regulation. The idea behind pure capitalism is that the most efficient and successful companies will survive and thrive, while those that are inefficient, or that are not able to meet the demands of the market, will fail.

Free of Politics

Political mismanagement of money can take many forms. It can involve a political party or leader making decisions about how to allocate money without considering the consequences, or it can take the form of corruption, in which a political leader or party uses money for personal gain. In some cases, political mismanagement of money can lead to an economic crisis. Examples include irresponsible government spending, misusing funds for political campaigns, or using government funds to benefit political allies or supporters.

FBX can be bought at

Probit

https://www.probit.com/app/exchange/FBX-USDT

MEXC

https://www.mexc.com/exchange/FBX_USDT?_from=header

Also listed on

Forbes

https://www.forbes.com/digital-assets/assets/finance-blocks-fbx3/?sh=72b7f5f25585

Binance

https://www.binance.com/en/price/finance-blocks

Coinmarketcap

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/finance-blocks/

and many, many more