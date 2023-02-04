KXCO $FBX Update

Exciting times for KXCO and $FBX

1st Trader Conf Singapore Feb 11

2nd Trader Conf Bangkok Feb 15

Coming in 2023 Trader Conf London, New York, Dubai, Miami, Puerto Rico

New Website launches KXCO and FBX

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/finance-blocks/

https://www.forbes.com/digital-assets/assets/finance-blocks-fbx3/?sh=72b7f5f25585

1st IPO coming to KXCO

$FBX Utility expanding to

IPO participation

Games

Real Estate

Trading CFD’s FX Crypto Futures Bullion

Ecommerce

Another take-over soon to be announced

New high profile team member

KXCO trading extended to Trading CFD’s FX Crypto Futures Bullion

24/7 trading of CFD’s on Crypto related ETFs in development

Multi-lingual support

Increased News coverage from LTN

More inhouse research to be published

Integration of the balance of the Knightsbridge Business Units

Knightsbridge is one of Asia’s leading financial services companies with interests in Institutional investment, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Publishing, and Agriculture that span every continent of the world. We have unprecedented experience in Equities, Banking, Private Equity, Trading and Funds Management.

Managing and Protecting wealth is important, Knightsbridge can show you and your clients how to realise profits and gain protection by utilizing the Global Markets.

Access to Equities, OTC, Derivatives, FX and Crypto Trading via state-of-the-art platforms with industry best pricing. All services are directly provided from Asia. Knightsbridge provides liquidity and brokerage services and assists it`s clients with the management of their investment portfolios.

Knightsbridge Global Investment Research team provide independent, original, fundamental insights and analysis for clients in the equity, fixed income, and commodities markets.

Research on areas including political climate, economics, portfolio strategy, derivatives and equity in more than 17 stock markets and 30 economies and regions around the world, Knightsbridge research reports help investors better understand the risks and opportunities that affect countries, companies, industries and markets.

Our trading solutions represent a collection of best-in-class technologies embodied in a market leading Liquidity Management Platform. Our team has many decades of experience delivering large scale automated trading solutions to major hedge funds, global banks, companies and private individuals as well as designing, implementing and managing the entire technology stack for some of the largest and most successful exchanges in the world. Our technologies and our team differentiate us from any other trading platform provider .