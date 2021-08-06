Eliminate Junk Food from Your Life!

#food #junk

“An army marches on its stomach and so does our immune system“–Paul Ebeling

Nutrition is extremely important for the human immune system, and lacking certain vitamins and nutrients and substituting them with sugary, non-nutritious food can cause it to crash.

Eat more fruits and vegetables that are filled with vitamins A, B6, C and E and things such folic acid and copper.

Eating nutrient-poor foods, aka Junk Food, means not getting the vitamins and compounds that you need.

Research shows that not eating enough vegetables and fruits can lower antibody response because of a lack of important vitamins such as A, C, B6, and others.

If you do not like eating vegetables or swear by refined bread instead of whole wheat, then try taking a multivitamin everyday so that you do not fall short on the essential vitamins and minerals our bodies need.

The best way to build and protect you immune system is to totally eliminate Junk Food and eat Real Organic Food.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively