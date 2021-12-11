Discover Benefits of Fasting

#fasting #weight #management #health

“Fasting is a term that describes a variety of approaches to limiting food intake throughout a 24-hr or longer frame”— Paul Ebeling

A popular approach is intermittent fasting, in which people limit the number of hrs they eat during the day.

There are a variety of approaches to intermittent fasting and 1 approach is not better than another.

Going without food for longer periods of time was probably normal for human ancestors who did not have access to a refrigerator or restaurants on every corner.

Intermittent fasting is more of a lifestyle than a diet, but in the end it is a way of eating that has a significant impact on your metabolism and our health.

Fasting triggers the production of antioxidants and boosts age-related metabolites

Eating a low-carbohydrate breakfast was found to increase weight loss, while eating dinner late at night raised the risk of glucose intolerance and diabetes

Intermittent fasting supports weight management and reduces insulin resistance. It is not advisable to fast while eating a daily diet of processed foods

Understanding the metabolic changes caused by fasting is expected to give us wisdom for maintaining health and anti-aging.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively