Despite $13.7B setback, Meta CEO Zuckerberg is unwavering in his metaverse goals

Mark Zuckerberg stated he saw no justification for departing from the business' long-term metaverse goal during a Q4 earnings call.

Despite operating losses for its Reality Labs division reaching their height in 2022, Meta’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims the firm has no intentions to alter its long-term metaverse strategy.

Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion in 2022, the highest annual losses ever for its metaverse-building business, according to earnings data disclosed by Meta on February 1.

The division lost around $4.3 billion during Q4, which was also the department’s worst quarterly loss since the company’s financials were first made public.

Zuckerberg remains confident

Zuckerberg was unwavering in the company’s metaverse plan during an earnings conference on February 1. In response to a query on how Reality Labs fits into the firm’s efficiency, he replied: “None of the signals that I’ve seen thus far suggest that we should modify the Reality Labs plan over the long run.”

He added that after the Quest Pro Virtual Reality (VR) headset was introduced in October, his firm aims to release the “next generation consumer headset” later in 2023.

The Meta Quest Pro is the most costly and most recent VR headset model offered by the tech company.

Susan Li, the chief financial officer of Meta, reiterated Zuckerberg’s prediction from a Q3 earnings call that losses at the company will rise in 2023 by doubling down on the Reality Labs venture.

“We still anticipate Reality Labs losses for the entire year to rise in 2023, and given the tremendous long-term prospects that we see, we’re going to continue to aggressively spend in this area.”

The fourth quarter’s total sales for Meta was $32.1 billion, above Wall Street forecasts.

According to Yahoo Finance, Meta’s stock price increased after the bell as a result of the higher-than-anticipated sales statistics, rising by around 19.5% as of this writing in after-hours trading.

Growing adoption in Asia in particular

