Cut Out That Cocktail, Boost Metabolism

Drinking alcohol is a favorite pastime for humans, both socially and culturally. Some studies suggest that alcohol can have health benefits. For example, red wine may lower your risk for heart disease.

But, alcohol also plays a large role in weight management. So, if you are looking to drop those final stubborn pounds may want to consider skipping their evening cocktail and or glass of wine.

If cocktail hour is a habit for you, then skip the 2nd drink.

Studies show alcohol can slow down your metabolic rate as much as 73%. This is because when there is a Cosmo or Margarita to break down, our body makes that the priority instead of the food it should be digesting.

Do not deny yourself the occasional indulgence- but try sticking to low calorie drinks. Above all, avoid eating fries and burgers at the bar, they may seem perfect when you have had a drink or 2, but your body will thank you the next morning for not giving in.

Limit your drinking to the weekend, and make smart drink choices. Do not drink alcohol mixed with Coca-cola or other high-sugar options.

Prepare some food before you go out so that you have something to snack on when you get home, and be sure to drink lots of water, as alcohol also dehydrates us. I have a tablespoon of EVO, it works.

