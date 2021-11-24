Crypto is Smart Money

#cryptocurrency #money #bitcoin #blockchain

“Collaboration, persuasion, intelligence collectively demonstrate how well you work with others and bring new ideas to the table, it Tops the list of in-demand skills.”– Paul Ebeling

In traditional finance, a assumption persists about how the real world works. But so many people who work in finance are wrong about the real world. The reality is that many people believe the world works in a certain way, when it actually works in an entirely different way. The possibilities of what can be done in traditional finance can be rigid and limited.

In order for organizations to evolve and grow, limits must be tested. Beyond the lengthy and complicated procedure, both logic and creativity need to work in harmony with each other. That goes for Life & Work!

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” — Albert Einstein. Plus, he said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”

Balancing logic and creativity is what crypto is about. The industry has been doing it since its inception in Y 2008.

Satoshi balanced logic and creativity.

Crypto begins with logic. And then the creative side is all about taking this technology to its limits. Striking a balance between creativity and logic is essential as the wizards develop and build blockchain technology out.

The only constant in life and business is change. Those people who thrive in a dynamic environment and bounce back quickly in the face of challenges are the ones who can handle anything that comes their way. As they can perceive, evaluate, and respond to their own emotions and the emotions of others, it is all about how people work together.

Blockchain is used to support cryptocurrency. But blockchain’s novel way to store, validate, authorize, and move data across the internet has evolved to securely store and send any digital asset.

Now as companies explore how to take advantage of this technology, they have a huge need to build this skillset, it is not an easy task. They want talent who can make sense of it and uncover insights that drive the best decisions for the business in this new world of digital money, which is smarter than paper money.

These people are the 1s who can deliver more relevant, personalized, and innovative products and services that are part of DeFi. As most roles require a level of business analysis to make decisions.

Key is affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing leverages influencers on social media to tie brands to personal experiences and stories of an influencer in their target audience.

Every major business needs great sales people, they are those who can effectively manage a sales team, the ability to understand the sales funnel, work with cross-functional partners, and sell into the highest levels of the business. Sales is #1 on the Top of the hard skills companies need.

I learned that early from the Chairman Emeritus of the May Company, at the time was America’s largest retailer. He told me, “Paul everybody buys something some time, be nice to everyone and they will buy from you“.

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!