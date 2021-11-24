Knightsbridge Exchange – A Reinvention of Capital Markets

#Knightsbridge #exchange #listing #trading #DAO

The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government. As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles. Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.

Knightsbridge Exchange, the KnightChain (proprietary technology – current verified 1 million transactions per second compared to 4.7 with Bitcoin Blockchain), the ID Application, and all other services including:

Proprietary Server infrastructure and Cloud – a purpose built one of a kind unit that can navigate regulations and political shifts for Crypto and Cash

Bullet Points on Server:

– Custom designed interface – designed by game and web designers with over 100 years of experience

– Reactive flutter front end – allowing for more devices to have full access, anywhere without the need for installing applications, capable of running on PC, Tablet, Phone, IoT and other installation type devices (toll roads, turnstiles)

– Micro-services Server architecture – modular by nature, reliable by design, infinitely expandable

– Fully Cloud Agnostic allowing a truly decentralized server design – not tied to any one cloud at a time

– Reactive scalable servers following to scale and react to users

– NoSQL Databases allowing faster response and ongoing development

– Forever nowhere storage and processing

– CI/CD pipelines allowing real time continuous development and deployment for continuous improvement

Pre Sale distribution end of January

December and January will be about promotion and the expansion of the platform and increased marketing presence including CMC and Binance listings with a target completion in February.

Instructions for existing holders outside of Knightsbridge will be released on December 1.

New accounts will be opened on Knights.app existing accounts will be moved over during our audit process.

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!