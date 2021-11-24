-0.5 C
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies are the Future of Money (Video)

By Paul Ebeling

#bitcoin #cryptocurrencies #blockchain #money

$BTCUSD $CROWNSUSD $ETHUSD $KNIGHTSUSD $XRPUSD

The solving of problems means doing things not studying them“– Paul Ebeling

The video below explains the story of Bitcoin and the worldwide impact of cryptocurrency in a way anyone can understand.

It is the way to fall in love with the technological revolution all over again. Or share it with the crypto skeptics in your life or anyone who does not have the time or inclination to learn about blockchain technology.

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

