Coach Bee: What’s a Superset?

⚡️What’s a Superset? ⚡️
The concept of a superset is to perform 2 exercises back to back, followed by a short rest (but not always).
This effectively doubles the amount of work you are doing, whilst keeping the recovery periods the same as they are when you complete individual exercises.
I love supersets when I am on a time crunch and especially hitting shoulders and chest.
Try this combo the next time you’re at the gym!
2 DB CHEST PRESS 10R
PUSH UPS 10R or MAX REP
4 ROUNDS
Bernice Chen🌶☀️💦
Fitness Trainer
🔥:Coach Bee
📩: DM for Health & Fitness Coaching💪🏾
📚:B.S.Sports & PE
🏋🏽♀️:Dip Sports & Exercise Sci
🧘🏽♀️:Yoga RYT®200
🍑: 🇸🇬 living in 🇹🇭
#superset #supersetworkout #chestworkout #chestday
#workoutmotivation #fitness #fitnessmotivation