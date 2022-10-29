Home Health Coach Bee Coach Bee: What’s a Superset?

Coach Bee: What’s a Superset?

By
Coach Bee
-
3
0

⚡️What’s a Superset? ⚡️

The concept of a superset is to perform 2 exercises back to back, followed by a short rest (but not always).
This effectively doubles the amount of work you are doing, whilst keeping the recovery periods the same as they are when you complete individual exercises.



I love supersets when I am on a time crunch and especially hitting shoulders and chest.

Try this combo the next time you’re at the gym!

2 DB CHEST PRESS 10R
PUSH UPS 10R or MAX REP
4 ROUNDS

Bernice Chen🌶☀️💦

Fitness Trainer

🔥:Coach Bee
📩: DM for Health & Fitness Coaching💪🏾
📚:B.S.Sports & PE
🏋🏽‍♀️:Dip Sports & Exercise Sci
🧘🏽‍♀️:Yoga RYT®200
🍑: 🇸🇬 living in 🇹🇭

bit.ly/Bernsthefitnerd



#superset #supersetworkout #chestworkout #chestday
#workoutmotivation #fitness #fitnessmotivation

Previous articleWhere Will XRP Go Next
Coach Bee
https://bernsthehotnerd.com
Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation. Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul. Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage. Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR