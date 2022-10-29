Coach Bee: What’s a Superset?

⚡️What’s a Superset? ⚡️



The concept of a superset is to perform 2 exercises back to back, followed by a short rest (but not always).

This effectively doubles the amount of work you are doing, whilst keeping the recovery periods the same as they are when you complete individual exercises.





I love supersets when I am on a time crunch and especially hitting shoulders and chest.



Try this combo the next time you’re at the gym!



2 DB CHEST PRESS 10R

PUSH UPS 10R or MAX REP

4 ROUNDS

