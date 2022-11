The trading volume of XRP has surpassed $1 billion, which has started the talks about how high XRP will go. Investors are still skeptical about the token though as the lawsuit battle still persists. The SEC has taken no stance on applications to file amicus briefs by Philip Goldstein, Investor Choice Advocates Network (ICAN), and SpendTheBits in the ongoing Ripple dispute.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP Scheduling Update as of September 12, 2022, with dates specific to the Motions for Summary Judgment. pic.twitter.com/3nFzSrJgWC — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 122k (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) September 12, 2022 The current XRP price is $0.464, and the 24-hour trading volume is $1.7 billion.