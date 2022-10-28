Revolut Allows Users To Make Purchases With Crypto

Revolut was under talks with the financial regulators of the UK, for access to offer Crypto services, they have recently gained the approval.

Trial services will take place on November 1st for a limited amount of time. These new services are also followed by a 1% earn back on anything spent through Crypto payments.

“We’ve made a change to our Crypto T&Cs to include a new ‘spend from crypto’ feature, letting you use your cryptocurrency balance to pay for everyday purchases on your Revolut card,” the company wrote.

This expansion will put Revolut on the brighter side of the new Crypto world, also making it a more attractive platform to bankers and Crypto enthuesist all over the globe.