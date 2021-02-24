Brain Power Foods

#foods #brain

“If you find yourself in brain fade, unable to focus or always forgetting little things, your diet, not age may be to blame“– Paul Ebeling

Foods that improve cognitive function include omega-3 fatty acids, medium-chain triglycerides found in coconut and palm oils, and vitamin D.

And balancing your meals evenly throughout the day can also help prevent memory loss.

Below are the some of the best brain-boosting foods that I know of, as follows:

Salmon, experts say that fatty fish like salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids that lower the levels of amyloid plaque associated with aging brains. Consume fish at least 2X weekly. Berries are high in antioxidants that protect the brain from free radical damage. Eating colorful berries can also slow brain aging. Olive oil, EVO is rich in unsaturated fat that can help reduce LDL levels that can cause plaque buildup in the arteries leading to your brain. Walnuts are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids which improve memory and boost brain power. These nuts even resemble the human brain. Dark chocolate. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that when healthy adults consume flavanol-rich cacao either in powder form or in dark chocolate, 70%+ is best, their brain receives increased oxygenation. Participants in the study had 3X more oxygen delivered to their brain than those who consumed low-flavanol cacao. Whole grains contain vitamin E which protects brain cells from oxidative stress. Drinking coffee helps improve mental focus and increase brain power according to a Y 2018 study published by the National Institutes of Health. Avocados: experts say that they are rich in monounsaturated fats and may reduce high blood pressure, lowering the risk of cognitive decline. Eggs are rich in choline which assists in nerve cell transmission, boosts memory and can increase attention and focus.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively