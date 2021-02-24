Mr. Biden’s VirusCasedemic Stimulus $1.9-T Idea Contains About 10% for Aid/Relief and $1-T in Pelosi/Schumer ‘Pork’

#Biden #Pelosi #Schumer #VirusCasedemic #aid #relief #pork

“Democrat lawmakers are hoping The People’s attention has been occupied watching a made for TV show trial of President, because they have been loading up a $1.9-T budget reconciliation bill with special interest Pork and other liberal candy“– Paul Ebeling

The aid/relief/stimulus pending legislation is scheduled for a vote on the House floor at the end of this wk, includes, among other items, another round of direct payments to Americans, $25-B for emergency rental assistance, $10-B for the Defense Production Act to offset shortages of medical supplies and equipment, expanded and extended federal unemployment benefits, new financial support for parents, expanded tax credits for low-income workers without children, changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), relief for restaurants and bars, grants for venues, $7.5-B in funding for the CDC to track, administer and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and grants to state educational agencies and higher education institutions.

When we get to the subject of timely aid/relief and getting money to people that need it, getting money into vaccine distribution, getting shots into arms, there is little money in this bill that does that.

But House Speaker Pelosi (D:CA) and Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D:NY) have agreed to putting money out to foreign aid, to help vaccinate people in other countries. What they must to do is focus on helping US citizens that have been adversely impacted 1st.

A group of House Republicans unveiled a plan to rally public sentiment against the Democrats’ $1.9-T so-called novel coronavirus aid/relief idea, including highlighting all the left-wing items Democrats are hoping the public will not find about.

The goal is to bring up public feeling against the bill, and pressure moderate Democrats. With narrow majorities in both houses of Congress, Democratic leadership is using the reconciliation process, a parliamentary move, that would allow it to bypass the Senate’s filibuster procedure and require at least some Republican support. Now there is no GOP support for Mr. Biden’s idea. Plus, some Key Democrats are outspokenly against the legislation.

If all Republicans oppose, the GOP would only need 6 votes in the House or 1 in the Senate to scuttle the bill.

Read the entire bill here.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!