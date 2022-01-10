3.3 C
New York
Monday, January 10, 2022
spot_img
Home2022
2022CryptoInvestments

Bitcoin and KNIGHTS’ Power as an Inflation Hedges

By Paul Ebeling

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

#bitcoin #crypto #digital #asets #KNIGHTS #knightsbridge #inflation #hedge #wealth #power #invesstors #retail #institutional #rich

$BTCUSD $KNIGHTSUSD

Worldwide nearly every aspect of human activity has been hit by the specter of inflation. As rising inflation rates disrupt consumer purchasing plans and spending”— Paul Ebeling

In the face of this inflationary spectre, consumers and institutions holding devaluing fiat (paper) currency have sought out alternatives to hedge against.

Bitcoin, KNIGHTS and many other cryptocurrencies are the weapons of choice, driving the SEC to embrace crypto as an investable asset class.

Bitcoin and KNIGHTS have witnessed strong YTD returns, outshining traditional hedges, Bitcoin rallying over 130% and KNIGHTS by over 1400% compared to gold’s 4%.

Plus, increased institutional adoption, sustained appetite for digital assets based on weekly inflows and growing exposure in the media strengthened the cases among investors.

Big Money Make Smart Moves

Since, such are the moves being made by big money, they must be smart moves, because the rich always move to get richer.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleInterest Rates are So Low that Cash and Bonds are “Stupid to Own”
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com