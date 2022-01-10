Bitcoin and KNIGHTS’ Power as an Inflation Hedges

#bitcoin #crypto #digital #asets #KNIGHTS #knightsbridge #inflation #hedge #wealth #power #invesstors #retail #institutional #rich

$BTCUSD $KNIGHTSUSD

“Worldwide nearly every aspect of human activity has been hit by the specter of inflation. As rising inflation rates disrupt consumer purchasing plans and spending”— Paul Ebeling

In the face of this inflationary spectre, consumers and institutions holding devaluing fiat (paper) currency have sought out alternatives to hedge against.

Bitcoin, KNIGHTS and many other cryptocurrencies are the weapons of choice, driving the SEC to embrace crypto as an investable asset class.

Bitcoin and KNIGHTS have witnessed strong YTD returns, outshining traditional hedges, Bitcoin rallying over 130% and KNIGHTS by over 1400% compared to gold’s 4%.

Plus, increased institutional adoption, sustained appetite for digital assets based on weekly inflows and growing exposure in the media strengthened the cases among investors.

Big Money Make Smart Moves

Since, such are the moves being made by big money, they must be smart moves, because the rich always move to get richer.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!