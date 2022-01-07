KNIGHTS is Live, Join the ‘Round Table’

#knightsbridge #knights #RoundTable #DAO #NFT #metaverse

$KNIGHTSUSD

The Knightsbridge DAO

The Knightsbridge DAO is the first-of-its-kind, a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets.

The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government.

As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles.

Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.

KNIGHTS is the Token controlling The Knightsbridge DAO

The Knightsbridge DAO taking Digitization on the road to mass adoption.

Creating a bridge that connects the Metaverse and the various Chains and Markets.

Available Q1 2022 on Exchanges

Buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.

UTILITY

The KNIGHTS token facilitates operations within the Ecosystem, and allows its users to benefit through many use cases:

Memberships / Subscriptions

Participatory in Environment Growth, Rewards DIRECT to your Wallet

Events (Virtual & In-Person)

NFT Entitlement

In-platform investments

NFTs: Key Future Events: – EARLY ACCESS will be released in Q-2 of Y 2022. – NFTs will be released regularly on the marketplace months prior to the Early Access release. – NFT Marketplace will be made available for both PC and mobile devices – NFTs will generate passive rewards



METRICS

Knights Total Supply: 5,000,000

Decimals: 6

Initial SEED Price: 122 USD

Initial market cap: $610,000,000

Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months

Presale: 5%, $122, DRIP 9 months

Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $250, Locked 12 months

Public Sale: 1%, $Market

Crowns

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Decimals: 6

Initial SEED Price: .122 USD

Initial market cap: $122,000,000

Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months

Presale: 5%, $.122, DRIP 9 months

Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $.250, Locked 12 months

Public Sale: 1%, $Market

Our Pre-Sale is now live, DAOs are going to become very hot in Y 2022 even Meme Coins like SHIB are trying to get started. Us Knights have been in the space for a while now and are well established, we are preparing to dominate the DAO market with our services.

So, join us and if you buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the Court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.

More info: Click Here

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!