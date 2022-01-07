KNIGHTS is Live, Join the ‘Round Table’

#knightsbridge #knights #RoundTable #DAO #NFT #metaverse
The Knightsbridge DAO
The Knightsbridge DAO is the first-of-its-kind, a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets.
The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government.
As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles.
Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.
- KNIGHTS is the Token controlling The Knightsbridge DAO
- The Knightsbridge DAO taking Digitization on the road to mass adoption.
- Creating a bridge that connects the Metaverse and the various Chains and Markets.
- Available Q1 2022 on Exchanges
- Buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.
UTILITY
The KNIGHTS token facilitates operations within the Ecosystem, and allows its users to benefit through many use cases:
- Memberships / Subscriptions
- Participatory in Environment Growth, Rewards DIRECT to your Wallet
- Events (Virtual & In-Person)
- NFT Entitlement
- In-platform investments
- NFTs:
- Key Future Events:
- – EARLY ACCESS will be released in Q-2 of Y 2022.
- – NFTs will be released regularly on the marketplace months prior to the Early Access release.
- – NFT Marketplace will be made available for both PC and mobile devices
- – NFTs will generate passive rewards
METRICS
Knights Total Supply: 5,000,000
- Decimals: 6
- Initial SEED Price: 122 USD
- Initial market cap: $610,000,000
- Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months
- Presale: 5%, $122, DRIP 9 months
- Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $250, Locked 12 months
- Public Sale: 1%, $Market
Crowns
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Decimals: 6
- Initial SEED Price: .122 USD
- Initial market cap: $122,000,000
- Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months
- Presale: 5%, $.122, DRIP 9 months
- Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $.250, Locked 12 months
- Public Sale: 1%, $Market
Our Pre-Sale is now live, DAOs are going to become very hot in Y 2022 even Meme Coins like SHIB are trying to get started. Us Knights have been in the space for a while now and are well established, we are preparing to dominate the DAO market with our services.
So, join us and if you buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the Court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.
