-1 C
New York
Friday, January 7, 2022
spot_img
Home2022
2022Headline NewsCrypto

KNIGHTS is Live, Join the ‘Round Table’

By Paul Ebeling

#knightsbridge #knights #RoundTable #DAO #NFT #metaverse

$KNIGHTSUSD

The Knightsbridge DAO

The Knightsbridge DAO is the first-of-its-kind, a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets.

The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government.

As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles.

Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.

  • KNIGHTS is the Token controlling The Knightsbridge DAO
  • The Knightsbridge DAO taking Digitization on the road to mass adoption.
  • Creating a bridge that connects the Metaverse and the various Chains and Markets.
  • Available Q1 2022 on Exchanges
  • Buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.

UTILITY

The KNIGHTS token facilitates operations within the Ecosystem, and allows its users to benefit through many use cases:

  • Memberships / Subscriptions
  • Participatory in Environment Growth, Rewards DIRECT to your Wallet
  • Events (Virtual & In-Person)
  • NFT Entitlement
  • In-platform investments
  • NFTs:
    • Key Future Events:
    • – EARLY ACCESS will be released in Q-2 of Y 2022.
    • – NFTs will be released regularly on the marketplace months prior to the Early Access release.
    • – NFT Marketplace will be made available for both PC and mobile devices
    • – NFTs will generate passive rewards

METRICS

Knights Total Supply: 5,000,000

  • Decimals: 6
  • Initial SEED Price: 122 USD
  • Initial market cap: $610,000,000
  • Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months
  • Presale: 5%, $122, DRIP 9 months
  • Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $250, Locked 12 months
  • Public Sale: 1%, $Market

Crowns

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Decimals: 6
  • Initial SEED Price: .122 USD
  • Initial market cap: $122,000,000
  • Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months
  • Presale: 5%, $.122, DRIP 9 months
  • Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $.250, Locked 12 months
  • Public Sale: 1%, $Market

Our Pre-Sale is now live, DAOs are going to become very hot in Y 2022 even Meme Coins like SHIB are trying to get started. Us Knights have been in the space for a while now and are well established, we are preparing to dominate the DAO market with our services. 

So, join us and if you buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the Court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.

More info: Click Here

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleBig-caps Consolidate, US at Full Employment, NFT Market Grows, The People Angry at Pols
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com