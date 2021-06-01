Bangkok Covid Update: Keeping Fit at Home

In Bangkok since April 1 as the third wave of the pandemic began to take hold, there have been 133,159 Covid-19 cases, of whom 84,309 have so far recovered.

The pandemic has seen Gyms closed and those that are fitness conscious struggle to find motivation, but Coach Bee is here to help.

From Coach Bee

Here are some of Coach Bee’s keep fit at home routines:

A new month is here 🎉



A fresh 30 days of challenges coming your way. If you’re holding your breath for the gyms to open to hit your fitness goals. You’re in for a huge disappointment.



We can’t control the future but we can work on the things you aren’t great at yet while you are in the comfort of your own home. Come slide into my DM let me help you out.



Consistency is more important than perfection.



Tired? Let’s do it tired. 😴



Hungry? Tell me. Let me see what I can help you with to make you feel fuller. 🤤



Just because you’re struggling doesn’t mean you’re failing.



It means you’re trying! 💪🏾



Keep trying! You’re one step closer to where you want to be. 🥅

📍5 Rounds：

⏰1minute On/ 30seconds Off⏰



▶️Cross Oh Jab

▶️Snatches

▶️Goblet Squat

▶️Elevated Lunges

▶️Glute Bridge

▶️1 Arm Plank & Twist

▶️Ab Roll Out



I know working out is the last thing we want to do or at least not our priority during rough times. But just think with every rep and sets you are pushing beyond your physical body and it did not matter if I like it or not.

The truth about each rep is more mental than it is physical. I might feel the muscle soreness coming on as I’m counting the reps but whenever I compete a set.

There’s this sense of accomplishment that hits me in waves and somehow or another the problem that is in my head isn’t that much harder to handle.

My problem is real. Still very much there but I know I am enough to fight anything when I do my very best. 💪🏾#homeworkout #stayhomestaysafe #stayhome #workfromhome #fitnessmotivation

Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation.

Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul.

Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage.

Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

