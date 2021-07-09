Aim for 7 to 8 hrs of Sleep Nightly

#sleep

“A healthy lifestyle can help you get a good night’s sleep” — Paul Ebeling.

Here are some ways to get better sleep, as follows:

Set a consistent sleep schedule. Go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time. Create regular bedtime rituals. Do the same thing every night before bedtime, like take a warm bath, read or listen to music. Your pre-sleep activity should be relaxing so your body knows when it’s time to go to sleep. Get regular exercise. Make sure you exercise at least two hours before bedtime though, or it may be difficult to fall asleep. Keep a healthy eating plan. Meals just before bedtime may make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep. But, a small snack just before bedtime tends to promote sleep. Limit caffeine and avoid nicotine. Caffeine and nicotine are stimulants that interfere with sleep. Regular users also may experience withdrawal symptoms at night, leading to restless sleep. Limit caffeine intake to less than two servings per day, and don’t drink after noon. Tobacco users who break the habit usually are able to fall asleep faster and sleep better once withdrawal symptoms subside. Avoid alcohol. Alcohol is a sedative that slows brain activity. While it may induce sleep, it interferes with sleep during the night, causing you to wake up frequently and have nightmares. It’s best to not drink alcohol four to 6 hrs before bedtime. Keep naps short. During the day, you build up a “sleep debt” that helps you fall asleep at night. Naps during the day pay off that debt, interfering with your night sleep. If you need to nap, limit it to less than 30 mins. Use your bedroom for sleep only. Do not eat or watch TV in bed. Do not use electronics, laptops, cellphones or tablets in bed. Make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet and cool. If you use it only for sleep, you will associate your bedroom with sleeping rather than activity or stress.

We cannot live or function without sleep as it enables us to accomplish the things we want to in life.

So, start paying attention to your sleep. Make sure you get the rest you need to stay healthy and fight off diseases.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively, Get good sleep