Dr. Robert Malone mRNA Vaccine Inventor Censored

By Paul Ebeling

On 11 June 2021, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, Dr. Robert Malone, spoke out on the DarkHorse podcast about the potential dangers of COVID-19 gene therapy injections. The podcast was quickly erased from YouTube

Dr. Malone is concerned about government not being transparent about risks, and that The People are being coerced into taking these experimental injections, which violates bioethics laws

He believes the risks outweigh the benefits in children, teens and young adults, and that those who have recovered from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection should not get the injection

Then, 5 days after his DarkHorse podcast appearance, Dr. Malone’s scientific accomplishments and contributions were erased from Wikipedia

As recently as 14 June 2021, Malone’s contributions were extensively included in the historical section on RNA vaccines’ Wikipedia page. Then on 16 June his name was removed and his accomplishments attributed to nameless researchers at the Salk Institute, the University of California, and the University of Wisconsin.

