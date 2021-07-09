22.5 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$DDOG $DE $ETSY $FICO $GNOG

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 9 July, as follows:

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG): Citigroup began coverage with a Buy rating and a 138 price target. The consensus target is at 108.75.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE), with agricultural commodity prices on the rise, the company’s advanced machines have never been in higher demand. Shares are trading pre-market Friday at 347.58 and have a consensus price target of 408.84.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a 250 price target. That compares with the consensus target of 225.44.

Fair Isaac Corp. (NASDAQ:FICO): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 577 price target. That compares with the Street’s 551.48 consensus price target 

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG): B Riley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 27 price target. The consensus target is at 24.00.

Have a positive weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

