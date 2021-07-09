Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$DDOG $DE $ETSY $FICO $GNOG

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 9 July, as follows:

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG): Citigroup began coverage with a Buy rating and a 138 price target. The consensus target is at 108.75.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE), with agricultural commodity prices on the rise, the company’s advanced machines have never been in higher demand. Shares are trading pre-market Friday at 347.58 and have a consensus price target of 408.84.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a 250 price target. That compares with the consensus target of 225.44.

Fair Isaac Corp. (NASDAQ:FICO): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 577 price target. That compares with the Street’s 551.48 consensus price target

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG): B Riley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 27 price target. The consensus target is at 24.00.

Have a positive weekend, Keep the Faith!