A Healthy Garlic & Bell Pepper Pasta Sauce

Garlic & Bell Pepper Pasta Sauce 🥫



This video was so much fun to make. But also this was the 4th time I tried to film myself making the video and now I have jars and jars of pasta sauce for days 🤪 Not that I'm complaining. Why make your own sauce? Because I want to enjoy my gluten-free carbs guilt free on days I want 🍝 And you will want to make your own sauce too when you realize how easy it's gonna be 😉





Ingredients

For roasting veggies

· 3 large red peppers deseeded and cut into quarters



· 1 onion quartered



· 5-6 garlic cloves peeled



· 1 tablespoon olive oil to coat the veggies



· ½ Carrot



Other ingredients

· I can of peeled pureed tomatoes



· 2 tbsp of Greek yoghurt



· ¼ cup packed fresh basil leaves



· 4-5 chili padi (depending on your level of spice)



· 1 teaspoon dried Italian herb blend



· Couple twists of black pepper



· Salt to taste



· I added ginger for health and fun but you don’t have to





Instructions

For Roasting

1. Preheat the oven at 180 deg C.



2. Brush 1 tablespoon oil with peppers, onion, and garlic.







3. Sprinkle some salt and coat it will.



4. Bake in the middle rack for 30 minutes or until the peppers form black blisters on top.





For making the sauce



1. Add these roasted veggies to a food processor or a blender along with the pureed tomatoes, Greek yoghurt, fresh basil, chili, salt, and pepper. Blend until it resembles a puree.



2. Pour into air-tight glass jars to store in fridge, until you are ready to consume. (expiry 7-10 days)



3. Or store in the freezer to prolong for another month.