17.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeffx Insights
Heffx InsightsInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$COP

ConocoPhillips: This is another large-cap company that offers strong value for investors, and it reports earnings Tuesday. 

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas and natural gas liquids worldwide.

Conoco’s portfolio includes resource-rich North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk legacy assets in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia; various international developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

We feel Conoco can accelerate growth from a reloaded portfolio depth in the Bakken and Eagle Ford, with visibility on future growth from a sizable position in the Permian. Goldman Sachs is very positive and said this when discussing the prospects for big oil: our 1yr price target is 85/share

Investors receive a 3.07% dividend. The Goldman Sachs price target is 68, which is lower than the consensus target of 73.86. Conoco stock was closed at 55.38 Monday.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleMeme Stocks: Modest Price Moves
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com