Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$COP

ConocoPhillips: This is another large-cap company that offers strong value for investors, and it reports earnings Tuesday.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas and natural gas liquids worldwide.



Conoco’s portfolio includes resource-rich North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk legacy assets in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia; various international developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

We feel Conoco can accelerate growth from a reloaded portfolio depth in the Bakken and Eagle Ford, with visibility on future growth from a sizable position in the Permian. Goldman Sachs is very positive and said this when discussing the prospects for big oil: our 1yr price target is 85/share

Investors receive a 3.07% dividend. The Goldman Sachs price target is 68, which is lower than the consensus target of 73.86. Conoco stock was closed at 55.38 Monday.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!