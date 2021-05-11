8,000,000+ are Still Out of Work in Biden’s America

#work#jobs #Biden

“The United States has not had reliable data during the VirusCasedemic to answer a very Big Q: How many Americans are out of work?” — Paul Ebeling

As the US economy revs up to meet the demand of tens of millions of newly vaccinated Americans, employers say they cannot fill their need for qualified labor.

The US economy is down more than 8,000,000 jobs since before the VirusCasedemic, and Fed officials say the real unemployment rate is closer to 10% than the 6.1% a government report showed last Friday.

Many would-be workers claim that they are concerned about health risks due to the VirusCasedemic.

America’s employers complain that enhanced unemployment benefits and other government aid are keeping workers on the sidelines, content to collect a check rather than work for a living.

Data released by the Labor Department last Thursday showed more than 16-M people are still receiving some form of unemployment benefit more than a yr into the medical emergency chaos.

Now comes Mr. Biden saying, “The jobless offered jobs must take them or lose benefits.” A statement replete with Democrat caveats.

Mr. Biden says his administration will remind US states this wk that any unemployed American offered a ‘comparable’ job must take it or risk losing unemployment benefits.

Also, he is directing the US Labor Department to work with states to reinstate requirements that ‘those receiving unemployment benefits must demonstrate they are actively looking for work‘.

“If you are receiving unemployment benefits and you are offered a ‘suitable’ job, you can’t refuse that job and just keep getting unemployment benefits,” Mr. Biden says.

Republican lawmakers blamed a bad NFPs report last wk on the Democrat Biden’s decision to offer expanded unemployment benefits till September 2021.

Some Republican Governors have scrapped the added benefits, directing the additional USDs elsewhere.

