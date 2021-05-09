America and Americans Must Get Up & Running

#NFP #jobs

“The emergency Unemployment Insurance program is now penalizing people for going back to work”— Paul Ebeling

Now, as millions of Americans are being vaccinated each day, the US has got crummy job numbers Friday.

Republicans have always hammered the COVID-19 stimulus that incentivizes Americans to not work by paying them more to remain unemployed than they would get working.

The GOP answer is to get people to go back to work sooner than later.

Now there is a $300/wk federal unemployment benefit that runs through Labor Day, passed in Mr. Biden’s $1.9-T American Rescue Plan. GOP Senators are proposing legislation that provides a 2-month signing bonus equal to 101% of their current unemployment payment.

“We should be clear about the policy failure at work here: There are 7,400,000 jobs open in the US – but fewer than 300,000 people found new work last month,” Senator Ben Sasse (R-NB) wrote in a Friday statement, lamenting Friday’s NFPs report. “Why? This tragedy is what happens when Washington know-it-alls decide to pretend they’re generous by paying more for unemployment than for work.

GOP governors in Montana (Gov. Greg Gianforte) and South Carolina (Gov. Henry McMaster) announced that their states will opt out of the federal $300 wkly bonus at the end of June.

“I hear from too many employers throughout our state who can’t find workers,” Governor Gianforte said last wk. “Nearly every sector in our economy faces a labor shortage.

“We need to incentivize Montanans to re-enter the workforce,” he added.

Gov. McMaster echoed that saying, “What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace“

Working to make and an keep America great again!

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!



