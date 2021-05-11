15.9 C
An NFT Going To Charity For Trans and Gay Rights

By Ivy Heffernan
Elliot Page

An NFT was just published today in support of trans and gay rights by NFT Art Collectibles. This NFT was created in light of Elliot Page’s recent appearances on the news, talking about his heartfelt transition in the public eye.

Elliot talked about how hard his transition was to endure when all his roles were female roles, when the whole world perceived him as a woman. He said it was a huge relief and weight off his shoulders when he finally came out publicly.

NFT Art Collectibles responded with an NFT of Elliot Page, posted for sale with 50% of the profits to go towards transgender rights and gay rights.

To purchase the NFT in support of trans and gay rights, visit OpenSea to pay in Ethereum, or visit www.nacnft.com to pay by Paypal.

Share to support Elliot Page and human rights.

SourceNFT Art Collectibles
Ivy Heffernan
Ivy Heffernan, student of Economics at Buckingham University. Junior Analyst at HeffX and experienced marketing director.

