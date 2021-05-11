11 C
Knightsbridge to Add Shiba Inu

By Crypto King

Knightsbridge, The fast growing cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of SHIB, the first native crypto asset of the Shiba Inu network. Deposits of SHIB open over today, and the token will be traded on Friday the 14th of May 2021.

SHIB, also known as a “meme coin,” has emerged as a top 30 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB is an ERC-20 token that started as an experiment to create a spontaneous decentralized community. With the goal to ensure a fair distribution of tokens, the founders put away 50% of the total SHIB supply in Uniswap, while the rest were burned in honor of Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. SHIB is the first cryptocurrency token to be listed and incentivized on ShibaSwap — the Shiba Inu project’s own decentralized exchange. 

Everyone is excited about Shiba Inu it seems with the token gaining popularity at an incredible rate. Shiba Inu show the experimental spirit which is exactly what the blockchain and crypto space needs.

Knightsbridge are delighted to be able to offer a diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies, including memetic tokens, to allow a comprehensive investment experience for our valued customers. The Shiba Inu community has been gaining strong momentum.

Crypto Kinghttps://www.g-bit.io
Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized processes and the ever widening impact of Blockchain are going to have a major impact on the way things are done, who does them and who makes the money. Where there were once huge barriers to entry, the door is now open. Individuals can now access income from the type of business once reserved for Institutions, Governments and High Net-Worth Individuals. They can through Blockchain, DeFi and P2P protocols became bankers participating in income from trading, brokerage, settlements, fees, mortgages, finance, margin lending and a host of other financial services.

