Expert Calls for CDC to End the COVID Vaccine Program

A prominent toxicologist and molecular biologist who works with MS Anderson Cancer Center-Houston says the current COVID-19 campaign is a “massive clinical trial” using the general population as subjects, and is calling for the end of the COVID vaccine program.

Janci Chunn Lindsay has “extensive experience in analyzing the molecular profile of pharmacologic responses,” according to investigative journalist Jennifer Margulis.

Ms. Lindsay was cut off by moderators at the CDC’s meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, but she did get a chance to say that the Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) gene therapy vaccines have safety concerns on several fronts.

She also pointed out that “there is a credible reason to believe that the Covid vaccines will cross-react with the syncytin and reproductive proteins in sperm, ova, and placenta, leading to impaired fertility and impaired reproductive and gestational outcomes,” and that there are enough pregnancy losses reported so far to warrant stopping the vaccines.

Ms. Lindsay was contacted after the meeting to see what additional information she had that she was not allowed to present.

In a written response, Ms. Lindsay said “there is strong evidence for immune escape and that inoculation under pandemic pressure with these leaky vaccines is driving the creation of more lethal mutants that are both newly infecting a younger age demographic, and causing more Covid-related deaths across the population than would have occurred without intervention. That is, there is evidence that the vaccines are making the pandemic worse.”

