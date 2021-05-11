Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on the Day

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday, tracking an overnight tech selloff on the Wall Street, while persistent anti-monopoly fears also weighed on tech giants listed in the Asian financial hub.
The Hang Seng index dropped 2.2% to 27,982.21, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4%, to 10,398.45.
China stocks ended firmer Tuesday, underpinned by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, after data showed that factory-gate prices in the world’s 2nd-largest economy last month had reached the highest marks since October 2017.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.6% at 5,023.06, capping a 4-day losing streak, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.4% to finish at 3,441.85.
Japanese shares declined Tuesday, dragged down by tech stocks tracking overnight Wall Street losses, while domestic cyclical stocks also fell.
The Nikkei share average fell 2.52% to 28,774.45 by 0158 GMT, while the broader TOPIX lost 1.84% to 1,916.40.
Tech stocks pushed Australian shares lower Tuesday as investors worried that rising commodity prices could stoke inflation.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped about 1.1% to 7,097, pulling back from a record closing high hit Monday.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended losses into the 5th session, running ending off 0.2% on the day,
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 11 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:59am EDT
|167.03
|-3.90
|-2.28%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:00am EDT
|336.51
|-7.19
|-2.09%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:02am EDT
|1,785.33
|+0.75
|+0.04%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,608.59
|-909.75
|-3.08%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:17am EDT
|27,975.07
|-620.59
|-2.17%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:08am EDT
|7,331.60
|-88.20
|-1.19%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|3,209.43
|-39.87
|-1.23%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,582.14
|-6.01
|-0.38%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:31am EDT
|5,923.99
|-51.80
|-0.87%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,326.83
|+9.42
|+0.15%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:02am EDT
|3,441.85
|+13.85
|+0.40%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:17am EDT
|49,175.37
|-327.04
|-0.66%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3:16am EDT
|1,573.70
|-10.22
|-0.65%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|9 May 2021
|418.48
|+1.52
|+0.36%
