11 C
New York
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksAsia
StocksAsiaAustralia

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on the Day

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday, tracking an overnight tech selloff on the Wall Street, while persistent anti-monopoly fears also weighed on tech giants listed in the Asian financial hub.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.2% to 27,982.21, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4%, to 10,398.45.

China stocks ended firmer Tuesday, underpinned by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, after data showed that factory-gate prices in the world’s 2nd-largest economy last month had reached the highest marks since October 2017.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.6% at 5,023.06, capping a 4-day losing streak, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.4% to finish at 3,441.85.

Japanese shares declined Tuesday, dragged down by tech stocks tracking overnight Wall Street losses, while domestic cyclical stocks also fell.

The Nikkei share average fell 2.52% to 28,774.45 by 0158 GMT, while the broader TOPIX lost 1.84% to 1,916.40.

Tech stocks pushed Australian shares lower Tuesday as investors worried that rising commodity prices could stoke inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped about 1.1% to 7,097, pulling back from a record closing high hit Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended losses into the 5th session, running ending off 0.2% on the day,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:59am EDT167.03-3.90-2.28%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:00am EDT336.51-7.19-2.09%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:02am EDT1,785.33+0.75+0.04%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,608.59-909.75-3.08%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:17am EDT27,975.07-620.59-2.17%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:08am EDT7,331.60-88.20-1.19%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT3,209.43-39.87-1.23%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,582.14-6.01-0.38%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:31am EDT5,923.99-51.80-0.87%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,326.83+9.42+0.15%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:02am EDT3,441.85+13.85+0.40%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:17am EDT49,175.37-327.04-0.66%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:16am EDT1,573.70-10.22-0.65%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index9 May 2021418.48+1.52+0.36%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleExpert Calls for CDC to End the COVID Vaccine Program
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com