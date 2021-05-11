Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on the Day

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday, tracking an overnight tech selloff on the Wall Street, while persistent anti-monopoly fears also weighed on tech giants listed in the Asian financial hub.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.2% to 27,982.21, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4%, to 10,398.45.

China stocks ended firmer Tuesday, underpinned by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, after data showed that factory-gate prices in the world’s 2nd-largest economy last month had reached the highest marks since October 2017.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.6% at 5,023.06, capping a 4-day losing streak, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.4% to finish at 3,441.85.

Japanese shares declined Tuesday, dragged down by tech stocks tracking overnight Wall Street losses, while domestic cyclical stocks also fell.

The Nikkei share average fell 2.52% to 28,774.45 by 0158 GMT, while the broader TOPIX lost 1.84% to 1,916.40.

Tech stocks pushed Australian shares lower Tuesday as investors worried that rising commodity prices could stoke inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped about 1.1% to 7,097, pulling back from a record closing high hit Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended losses into the 5th session, running ending off 0.2% on the day,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:59am EDT 167.03 -3.90 -2.28% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:00am EDT 336.51 -7.19 -2.09% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:02am EDT 1,785.33 +0.75 +0.04% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,608.59 -909.75 -3.08% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:17am EDT 27,975.07 -620.59 -2.17% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:08am EDT 7,331.60 -88.20 -1.19% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 3,209.43 -39.87 -1.23% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,582.14 -6.01 -0.38% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:31am EDT 5,923.99 -51.80 -0.87% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,326.83 +9.42 +0.15% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:02am EDT 3,441.85 +13.85 +0.40% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:17am EDT 49,175.37 -327.04 -0.66% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3:16am EDT 1,573.70 -10.22 -0.65% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 9 May 2021 418.48 +1.52 +0.36%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!