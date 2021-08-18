23.2 C
New York
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

World Markets Outlook is Overall Positive

By Paul Ebeling
38374638 - emerging market and international global businesses art

#bullish#Asia#EU#stocks

“Investors are trying to balance the reopening of economies as vaccination rates go up, but also seeing the effects of the Delta variant and that is being reflected in the slowing economic data most of which has been surprising on the Southside in the last 2 wks”-– Paul Ebeling

EU shares edged up with the benchmark STOXX index rising 0.3% after MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose 0.46%, capping 5 sessions running of declines but still only a little above YTD lows.

Crude Oil also recovered some after 4 days of straight decliners as investors fret over demand for fuel as the virus continues its spread worldwide.

Brent crude was up 47 cents or 0.68% at 69.5bbl by 0805 GMT. WTI Crude Oil gained 33 cents or 0.4% at 66.9bbl.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.03%.

The SKorean won led gains among Asian currencies after a 6-day hammering prompted the finance ministry to monitor the currency market more closely.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 August 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT168.97+0.78+0.46%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:38am EDT302.03+1.70+0.57%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:12am EDT1,993.76-2.57-0.13%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT27,585.91+161.44+0.59%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,867.01+121.14+0.47%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:11am EDT7,770.70-2.60-0.03%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,158.93+15.84+0.50%
.SETISET Composite Index5:56am EDT1,551.87+7.65+0.50%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,118.15+30.24+0.50%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,680.18+118.77+1.81%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,485.29+38.31+1.11%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:29am EDT55,629.49-162.78-0.29%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,525.24+1.65+0.11%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Aug 2021575.09+3.35+0.59%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleNatural Immunity Vs the COVID Vaccine
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com