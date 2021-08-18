World Markets Outlook is Overall Positive

“Investors are trying to balance the reopening of economies as vaccination rates go up, but also seeing the effects of the Delta variant and that is being reflected in the slowing economic data most of which has been surprising on the Southside in the last 2 wks”-– Paul Ebeling
EU shares edged up with the benchmark STOXX index rising 0.3% after MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose 0.46%, capping 5 sessions running of declines but still only a little above YTD lows.
Crude Oil also recovered some after 4 days of straight decliners as investors fret over demand for fuel as the virus continues its spread worldwide.
Brent crude was up 47 cents or 0.68% at 69.5bbl by 0805 GMT. WTI Crude Oil gained 33 cents or 0.4% at 66.9bbl.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.03%.
The SKorean won led gains among Asian currencies after a 6-day hammering prompted the finance ministry to monitor the currency market more closely.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 August 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|168.97
|+0.78
|+0.46%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:38am EDT
|302.03
|+1.70
|+0.57%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:12am EDT
|1,993.76
|-2.57
|-0.13%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|27,585.91
|+161.44
|+0.59%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,867.01
|+121.14
|+0.47%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:11am EDT
|7,770.70
|-2.60
|-0.03%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,158.93
|+15.84
|+0.50%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:56am EDT
|1,551.87
|+7.65
|+0.50%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,118.15
|+30.24
|+0.50%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,680.18
|+118.77
|+1.81%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,485.29
|+38.31
|+1.11%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:29am EDT
|55,629.49
|-162.78
|-0.29%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,525.24
|+1.65
|+0.11%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Aug 2021
|575.09
|+3.35
|+0.59%
Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!