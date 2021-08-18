World Markets Outlook is Overall Positive

#bullish#Asia#EU#stocks

“Investors are trying to balance the reopening of economies as vaccination rates go up, but also seeing the effects of the Delta variant and that is being reflected in the slowing economic data most of which has been surprising on the Southside in the last 2 wks”-– Paul Ebeling

EU shares edged up with the benchmark STOXX index rising 0.3% after MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose 0.46%, capping 5 sessions running of declines but still only a little above YTD lows.

Crude Oil also recovered some after 4 days of straight decliners as investors fret over demand for fuel as the virus continues its spread worldwide.

Brent crude was up 47 cents or 0.68% at 69.5bbl by 0805 GMT. WTI Crude Oil gained 33 cents or 0.4% at 66.9bbl.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.03%.

The SKorean won led gains among Asian currencies after a 6-day hammering prompted the finance ministry to monitor the currency market more closely.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 August 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 168.97 +0.78 +0.46% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:38am EDT 302.03 +1.70 +0.57% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:12am EDT 1,993.76 -2.57 -0.13% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 27,585.91 +161.44 +0.59% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,867.01 +121.14 +0.47% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:11am EDT 7,770.70 -2.60 -0.03% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,158.93 +15.84 +0.50% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:56am EDT 1,551.87 +7.65 +0.50% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,118.15 +30.24 +0.50% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,680.18 +118.77 +1.81% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,485.29 +38.31 +1.11% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:29am EDT 55,629.49 -162.78 -0.29% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,525.24 +1.65 +0.11% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Aug 2021 575.09 +3.35 +0.59%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!