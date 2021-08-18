Natural Immunity Vs the COVID Vaccine

#CDC #COVID #immunity #nature #vaccination

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, COVID-19 cases have trended downward since peaking during the 2nd wk of January 2021.

This decline appears to be occurring side by side with the rollout of COVID shots. But, cases were on the decline before a meaningful number of people were vaccinated

COVID-19 cases peaked on 8 January 2021, when more than 300,000 new positive test results were recorded on a daily basis. By February 21, that had declined to a daily new case count of 55,000

COVID-19 gene modification therapy injections were granted emergency use authorization bu the FDA at the end of December 2020, and by 21 February, just 5.9% of American adults had been fully injected with 2 doses. Despite such a low injection rate, new cases had declined by 82%

The best explanation for a declining COVID-19 case rate appears to be natural immunity from previous infections.

A study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests COVID-19 prevalence was 4.8X higher than previously thought, due to undiagnosed infections.

The survivability of COVID-19 outside of nursing homes is 99.74%. If you are under 40 anni and not obese, your chance of surviving a bout of COVID-19 is 99.99%.

You cannot really improve your chances of surviving beyond that, so COVID shots cannot realistically end the VirusCasedemic.

Note: Government agencies typically do not issue recommendations without motives. Since current recommendations appear make no sense from medical and scientific standpoints, then the Big Q is: What is the reason be for these illogical and reprehensibly unethical recommendations to inject people who do not need it with experimental gene modification technology?

The Big A: stay tuned.

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!