Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 18 August, as follows:

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE:BKR): Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating on the oilfield service giant and has a 28 price target. The firm also added the stock to the Conviction List of Top picks. The consensus price target is at 28.00.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) Berenberg upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and lifted the target price to 60 from 54. The consensus target is at 59.06.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NYSE:REE): BTIG Research began coverage with a Buy rating and a 20 price target. No consensus target is available.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NYSE:HOOD): Redburn started the new-age brokerage firm’s stock with a Buy rating and a 65.35 price target. The consensus target is at 83.07.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ:SHEN): BRiley Securities upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral and raised the target price to 41 from 34. The consensus target is at 39.50.

