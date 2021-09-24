World Markets Mixed

#bullish#Asia#EU#stocks

China shares end lower as materials weigh; property sector down

India’s benchmark Sensex crossed the 60,000 level for the first time on Friday, driven by tech and private bank stocks

Japan shares jump as financials, shippers shine

EU stocks slipped at the open Friday with mining and retail stocks exposed to the Asian action.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 Sep 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 182.96 +4.03 +2.25% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:41am EDT 287.51 -4.80 -1.64% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:41am EDT 2,151.15 +3.14 +0.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 30,248.81 +609.41 +2.06% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:57am EDT 24,167.13 -343.85 -1.40% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:17am EDT 7,649.30 -32.00 -0.42% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,125.24 -2.34 -0.07% .SETI SET Composite Index 23 Sep 2021 1,631.15 +11.56 +0.71% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:42am EDT 6,128.48 -14.23 -0.23% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,951.53 +36.25 +0.52% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:46am EDT 3,613.07 -29.15 -0.80% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:57am EDT 60,045.59 +160.23 +0.27% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3:57am EDT 1,529.52 -9.82 -0.64% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Sep 2021 580.73 -8.47 -1.44%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!