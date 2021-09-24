16.6 C
New York
Friday, September 24, 2021
spot_img
HomeAsia
AsiaChinaInvestments

World Markets Mixed

By Paul Ebeling

#bullish#Asia#EU#stocks

China shares end lower as materials weigh; property sector down

India’s benchmark Sensex crossed the 60,000 level for the first time on Friday, driven by tech and private bank stocks

Japan shares jump as financials, shippers shine

EU stocks slipped at the open Friday with mining and retail stocks exposed to the Asian action.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 Sep 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT182.96+4.03+2.25%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:41am EDT287.51-4.80-1.64%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:41am EDT2,151.15+3.14+0.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT30,248.81+609.41+2.06%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:57am EDT24,167.13-343.85-1.40%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:17am EDT7,649.30-32.00-0.42%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,125.24-2.34-0.07%
.SETISET Composite Index23 Sep 20211,631.15+11.56+0.71%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:42am EDT6,128.48-14.23-0.23%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,951.53+36.25+0.52%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:46am EDT3,613.07-29.15-0.80%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:57am EDT60,045.59+160.23+0.27%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:57am EDT1,529.52-9.82-0.64%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Sep 2021580.73-8.47-1.44%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleJust In: Beijing Stock Exchange
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com