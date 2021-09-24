World Markets Mixed

China shares end lower as materials weigh; property sector down
India’s benchmark Sensex crossed the 60,000 level for the first time on Friday, driven by tech and private bank stocks
Japan shares jump as financials, shippers shine
EU stocks slipped at the open Friday with mining and retail stocks exposed to the Asian action.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 24 Sep 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|182.96
|+4.03
|+2.25%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:41am EDT
|287.51
|-4.80
|-1.64%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:41am EDT
|2,151.15
|+3.14
|+0.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|30,248.81
|+609.41
|+2.06%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:57am EDT
|24,167.13
|-343.85
|-1.40%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:17am EDT
|7,649.30
|-32.00
|-0.42%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,125.24
|-2.34
|-0.07%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|23 Sep 2021
|1,631.15
|+11.56
|+0.71%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:42am EDT
|6,128.48
|-14.23
|-0.23%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,951.53
|+36.25
|+0.52%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:46am EDT
|3,613.07
|-29.15
|-0.80%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:57am EDT
|60,045.59
|+160.23
|+0.27%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3:57am EDT
|1,529.52
|-9.82
|-0.64%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Sep 2021
|580.73
|-8.47
|-1.44%
Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!