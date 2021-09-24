Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$AVB $BIIB $CUTR $JAZZ $ROKU

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 24 September, as follows:

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of the apartment REIT giant with a Buy rating and a 257 price target. The consensus target is at 237.86.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB): Needham started coverage of the biotech giant with a Buy rating and a 400 price target. The consensus price objective is at 417.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR): The analyst points out that this maker of lasers is posting some impressive growth and earnings numbers. The consensus price target is at 64.25.

Jazz Pharmaceutical PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating, and it has a 220 price target. That compares with the consensus target of 207.82.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): Guggenheim raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a $\395 target price. The posted consensus target is at 470.67.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!