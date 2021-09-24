Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners is the largest publicly traded energy partnership and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) provides a wide variety of midstream energy services, including gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids fractionation, import and export terminaling, and offshore production platform services.

A Key reason why we have a liking for the stock its distribution coverage ratio. This ratio is well above 1X, making it relatively less risky among the MLPs.

The company’s distributions have grown consistently over the yrs, and last yr it announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared an increase in the Quarterly cash distribution paid to partners to $0.45 per common unit, or $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis.

Enterprise Products Partners stock investors receive an 8.28% distribution. Morgan Stanley has a 30 price target, the consensus target is 28.04. Shares closed at 21.90 on Thursday. We have a 1yr price target of 31.11/share.

