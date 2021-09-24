16.6 C
Just In: Beijing Stock Exchange

By Paul Ebeling

China’s newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange has said it plans to run 2 comprehensive technical tests with market players, 1 on Saturday, in a sign that the start of trading will be imminent.

Saturday’s test, and a 2nd on 9 October seek to ensure all market participants are technically ready for the opening, the exchange said in a statement.

The Beijing Stock Exchange was set up this month to fund small- and medium-sized enterprises.

China’s securities regulator said it complemented 2 other bourses, in the business hub of Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen.

The upcoming test, which involves brokerages, information providers and fund houses, follows simulated trading by the Beijing exchange this wk.

The Beijing exchange said it, along with the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), would set up the test, partnering with the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp Ltd (CSDC), the Shenzhen Securities Communication Co., Ltd. (SSCC) and the China Securities Index Co. Ltd. (CSI).

