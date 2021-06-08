30.6 C
What I Eat in a Day

By Coach Bee

I believe ‘What we eat in a day’ pictures/ vlog/ post are soo popular because we are curious human beings and we want to know and learn and take a page out of other people’s health and wellness journey.

And I’m excited to share my journey. However, what I eat everyday changes but there are a few staples that stays in my nutrition plan that whether I’m competing for a show, or stressed out or the time of the month.
Protein & veggies are non-negotiable.

Pre-workout meal/ Breakfast:
Protein Pancake (Recipe in my IGTV)
120 grams of protein Greek yoghurt + 30 grams Granola

Post-workout meal/ Lunch:
150 grams Lean Chicken Breast (Recipe in my IGTV)
Salad: Lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions,

Snack:
Protein Bar

Dinner:
Homemade Spring Rolls
120 grams of Tilapia
Asian veggies + 100 grams white rice

Comment below and tell me how you like it, any questions or any other videos/ post I should make! 🥰

Coach Beehttps://bernsthehotnerd.com
Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation. Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul. Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage. Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

