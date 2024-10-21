Featured

Week Ahead Tesla $TSLA, Boeing $BA, and UPS $UPS

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
4 Min Read

Tesla ($TSLA), Boeing ($BA), and UPS ($UPS), each offering key insights into their respective industries.

Contents
Tesla ($TSLA)Boeing ($BA)UPS ($UPS)Monday:Friday

Tesla ($TSLA)

Tesla is set to release its quarterly results, and the focus will be on how the electric vehicle maker has navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment. Investors are keen to hear updates on the Cybertruck, production ramp-ups, and any guidance for the coming quarters. With heightened competition in the EV space and ongoing supply chain challenges, Tesla’s ability to maintain its margins and growth trajectory will be key points of interest.

Boeing ($BA)

Boeing, a major player in the aerospace sector, will also be on deck with its latest earnings report. Analysts will be looking for updates on production rates and deliveries, particularly the 737 Max, which has been central to Boeing’s recovery efforts. Supply chain issues and demand for new aircraft amid increasing air travel could play a crucial role in the company’s outlook.

UPS ($UPS)

United Parcel Service (UPS) will give investors a look into how the shipping giant is managing the shifting logistics landscape. With global supply chain bottlenecks still a concern and increasing labor costs, the focus will be on UPS’s cost-management strategies and projections for the peak holiday season.

Weekly calendar

Monday:

Economic data: Leading Economic Index, September (-0.3% expected, -0.2% prior)

Earnings: SAP SE (SAP), Nucor Corporation (NUE), HBT Financial (HBT), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Nucor Corporation

Tuesday:

Economic data: Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Index, October (-6.1 prior); Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, October (-21 prior); Richmond Fed Business Conditions (-3 prior)

Earnings: General Motors (GM), 3M Company (MMM), RTX Corporation (RTX), Verizon Communications (VZ), GE Aerospace (GE), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Philip Morris (PM), Denny’s Corporation (DENN), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), RTX Corporation (RTX), Texas Instruments (TXN), PulteGroup (PHM), Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Wednesday

Economic data: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ending Oct. 18 (-17.0% prior); Existing Home Sales, Sept. (3.88 million expected, 3.86 million prior); Federal Reserve Beige Book

Earnings: Tesla (TSLA), Boeing (BA), AT&T (T), IBM (IBM), Coca-Cola (KO), GE Verona (GEV), T-Mobile (TMUS), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), Mattel (MAT), CME Group (CME), General Dynamics (GD), ServiceNow (NOW), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Thursday

Economic data: Initial Jobless Claims, week ending Oct. 19 (240,000 expected, 241,000 prior); Continuing Claims, week ending Oct. 12 (1.87 million prior); S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, October preliminary (47.5 expected, 47.3 prior); S&P Global US Services PMI, October preliminary (55.2 expected, 55.2 prior); New Home Sales, September (720,000 expected, 716,000 prior); Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity, October (-8 prior); Chicago Fed National Activity Index, September (0.12 prior)

Earnings: UPS (UPS), American Airlines (AAL), Southwest (LUV), Dexcom (DXCM), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), Sketchers (SKX), Coursera (COUR), Dow Inc. (DOW), Honeywell International (HON), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), Hasbro (HAS), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), Capital One (COF), Beyond, Inc. (BYON)

Friday

Economic data: Durable Goods Orders, September preliminary (-1.0% expected, 0.0% prior); Durables Ex-Transportation, September preliminary (-0.1% expected, 0.5% prior); University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, October final (69.5 expected, 68.9 prior); Kansas City Fed Services Activity, October (-2 prior)

Shayne Heffernan

You Might Also Like

Wall Street Week Ahead

ASEAN: Destination for Investment- Knightsbridge

Inflation and Q3 Earnings $JPM $C $WFC

Collective Audience, Inc. $CAUD on Way Back Over $1

The New Era of Political Central Banking: A Race to the Bottom

Share This Article
By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Follow:
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Previous Article Wall Street Week Ahead


Latest News

KDA Corporate Digital Currency Increases by Over 50% Since Listing on XT.com
2024 AI Artificial Intelligence ASEAN Asia Australia BRICS China Crypto Economy Featured Forex Generative AI Headline News Hong Kong Indonesia Japan Knightsbridge Lifestyles of the RIch and Famous Living Luxury Malaysia Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shopping Singapore South Korea Stocks Thailand USD
Collective Audience, Inc. (OTCQB:CAUD) Still Expanding
Collective Audience, Inc. CAUD Featured Headline News Knightsbridge Insights Must Read Stocks
Gold is Still Cheap
AUD CAD Euro Featured Forex GBP Gold Headline News JPY Metals Opinion Shayne Heffernan USD
Wall Street Week Ahead
Featured Headline News Must Read Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Stocks USD

Stay Connected