Week Ahead Tesla $TSLA, Boeing $BA, and UPS $UPS

Tesla ($TSLA), Boeing ($BA), and UPS ($UPS), each offering key insights into their respective industries.

Tesla ($TSLA)

Tesla is set to release its quarterly results, and the focus will be on how the electric vehicle maker has navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment. Investors are keen to hear updates on the Cybertruck, production ramp-ups, and any guidance for the coming quarters. With heightened competition in the EV space and ongoing supply chain challenges, Tesla’s ability to maintain its margins and growth trajectory will be key points of interest.

Boeing ($BA)

Boeing, a major player in the aerospace sector, will also be on deck with its latest earnings report. Analysts will be looking for updates on production rates and deliveries, particularly the 737 Max, which has been central to Boeing’s recovery efforts. Supply chain issues and demand for new aircraft amid increasing air travel could play a crucial role in the company’s outlook.

UPS ($UPS)

United Parcel Service (UPS) will give investors a look into how the shipping giant is managing the shifting logistics landscape. With global supply chain bottlenecks still a concern and increasing labor costs, the focus will be on UPS’s cost-management strategies and projections for the peak holiday season.

Weekly calendar

Monday:

Economic data: Leading Economic Index, September (-0.3% expected, -0.2% prior)

Earnings: SAP SE (SAP), Nucor Corporation (NUE), HBT Financial (HBT), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Nucor Corporation

Tuesday:

Economic data: Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Index, October (-6.1 prior); Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, October (-21 prior); Richmond Fed Business Conditions (-3 prior)

Earnings: General Motors (GM), 3M Company (MMM), RTX Corporation (RTX), Verizon Communications (VZ), GE Aerospace (GE), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Philip Morris (PM), Denny’s Corporation (DENN), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), RTX Corporation (RTX), Texas Instruments (TXN), PulteGroup (PHM), Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Wednesday

Economic data: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ending Oct. 18 (-17.0% prior); Existing Home Sales, Sept. (3.88 million expected, 3.86 million prior); Federal Reserve Beige Book

Earnings: Tesla (TSLA), Boeing (BA), AT&T (T), IBM (IBM), Coca-Cola (KO), GE Verona (GEV), T-Mobile (TMUS), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), Mattel (MAT), CME Group (CME), General Dynamics (GD), ServiceNow (NOW), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Thursday

Economic data: Initial Jobless Claims, week ending Oct. 19 (240,000 expected, 241,000 prior); Continuing Claims, week ending Oct. 12 (1.87 million prior); S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, October preliminary (47.5 expected, 47.3 prior); S&P Global US Services PMI, October preliminary (55.2 expected, 55.2 prior); New Home Sales, September (720,000 expected, 716,000 prior); Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity, October (-8 prior); Chicago Fed National Activity Index, September (0.12 prior)

Earnings: UPS (UPS), American Airlines (AAL), Southwest (LUV), Dexcom (DXCM), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), Sketchers (SKX), Coursera (COUR), Dow Inc. (DOW), Honeywell International (HON), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), Hasbro (HAS), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), Capital One (COF), Beyond, Inc. (BYON)

Friday

Economic data: Durable Goods Orders, September preliminary (-1.0% expected, 0.0% prior); Durables Ex-Transportation, September preliminary (-0.1% expected, 0.5% prior); University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, October final (69.5 expected, 68.9 prior); Kansas City Fed Services Activity, October (-2 prior)

