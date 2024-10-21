Knightsbridge’s Tokenization of Money Paves the Way for Bank Evolution

Knightsbridge has already successfully built and tested tokenized money solutions, including wallets and QR code infrastructure capable of managing these innovations. These advancements are timely, as tokenization of money could have far-reaching implications for corporations, banks, central banks in areas such as payments, monetary policy, and financial stability.

G20 Brazil 2024

The report, titled “Tokenisation in the context of money and other assets: concepts and implications for central banks,” was developed by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and its Committee on Payment and Market Infrastructures. It highlights the global challenges faced by regulated payment sectors and explores how tokenization could address financial market inefficiencies and, the research adds weight to the Knightsbridge model.

While tokenization promises faster, cheaper transactions and new use cases for financial systems, the report also emphasizes the need to weigh the associated costs and risks. BIS General Manager Agustín Carstens stated, “Tokenisation has significant potential to improve the safety and efficiency of the financial system. Central banks and the private sector must work together to develop technologies fit for the future.”

However, Carstens also pointed out the economic, legal, and technical challenges that must be resolved before tokenization can fully deliver on its potential. The BIS remains committed to ongoing research and innovation to tackle these issues.

For more details, read the full report here.

Shayne Heffernan