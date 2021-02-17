Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Australian shares finished lower Wednesday, dragged lower by gold miners on the back of weak bullion prices, while BHP outshone the broader market and hit a record high as brokerages upgraded its shares after the miner’s annual results.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,885.2 at the close, off a 1-yr high marked Tuesday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.5% higher at 12,673.97.
Japanese shares fell Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent rally drove them to a 30-yr high on expectations for a strong economic recovery.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.58% to 30,292.19 from Tuesday’s high of 30,714.52. The broader TOPIX slipped 0.18% to 1,961.49.
Hong Kong stocks ended higher Wednesday, marking the 7th session running of gainers and extending a Bull run ahead of the reopening of Mainland markets after the Lunar New Year break, with sentiment lifted by optimism over global economic recovery.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.10% at 31,084.94, the highest close since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index increased 1.60% at 12,228.63.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 17 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|171.65
|-0.46
|-0.27%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:41am EST
|392.26
|+4.78
|+1.23%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:20am EST
|1,763.09
|-7.88
|-0.44%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|30,292.19
|-175.56
|-0.58%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|31,084.94
|+338.28
|+1.10%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:58am EST
|7,158.80
|-30.50
|-0.42%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,133.73
|-29.52
|-0.93%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:51am EST
|1,514.91
|-8.20
|-0.54%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,227.73
|-64.67
|-1.03%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|16 Feb 2021
|6,966.43
|-77.63
|-1.10%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|10 Feb 2021
|3,655.09
|+51.60
|+1.43%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:34am EST
|51,703.83
|-400.34
|-0.77%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|16 Feb 2021
|1,595.29
|-10.85
|-0.68%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|16 Feb 2021
|350.72
|+0.00
|+0.00%
