Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Australian shares finished lower Wednesday, dragged lower by gold miners on the back of weak bullion prices, while BHP outshone the broader market and hit a record high as brokerages upgraded its shares after the miner’s annual results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,885.2 at the close, off a 1-yr high marked Tuesday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.5% higher at 12,673.97.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent rally drove them to a 30-yr high on expectations for a strong economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.58% to 30,292.19 from Tuesday’s high of 30,714.52. The broader TOPIX slipped 0.18% to 1,961.49.

Hong Kong stocks ended higher Wednesday, marking the 7th session running of gainers and extending a Bull run ahead of the reopening of Mainland markets after the Lunar New Year break, with sentiment lifted by optimism over global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.10% at 31,084.94, the highest close since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index increased 1.60% at 12,228.63.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST171.65-0.46-0.27%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:41am EST392.26+4.78+1.23%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,763.09-7.88-0.44%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST30,292.19-175.56-0.58%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST31,084.94+338.28+1.10%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:58am EST7,158.80-30.50-0.42%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,133.73-29.52-0.93%
.SETISET Composite Index4:51am EST1,514.91-8.20-0.54%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,227.73-64.67-1.03%
.PSIPSE Composite Index16 Feb 20216,966.43-77.63-1.10%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index10 Feb 20213,655.09+51.60+1.43%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:34am EST51,703.83-400.34-0.77%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI16 Feb 20211,595.29-10.85-0.68%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index16 Feb 2021350.72+0.00+0.00%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #Asia, #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #Japan, #markets, #stocks, #world

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific