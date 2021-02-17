Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Australian shares finished lower Wednesday, dragged lower by gold miners on the back of weak bullion prices, while BHP outshone the broader market and hit a record high as brokerages upgraded its shares after the miner’s annual results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,885.2 at the close, off a 1-yr high marked Tuesday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.5% higher at 12,673.97.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent rally drove them to a 30-yr high on expectations for a strong economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.58% to 30,292.19 from Tuesday’s high of 30,714.52. The broader TOPIX slipped 0.18% to 1,961.49.

Hong Kong stocks ended higher Wednesday, marking the 7th session running of gainers and extending a Bull run ahead of the reopening of Mainland markets after the Lunar New Year break, with sentiment lifted by optimism over global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.10% at 31,084.94, the highest close since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index increased 1.60% at 12,228.63.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 171.65 -0.46 -0.27% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:41am EST 392.26 +4.78 +1.23% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,763.09 -7.88 -0.44% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 30,292.19 -175.56 -0.58% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 31,084.94 +338.28 +1.10% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:58am EST 7,158.80 -30.50 -0.42% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,133.73 -29.52 -0.93% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:51am EST 1,514.91 -8.20 -0.54% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,227.73 -64.67 -1.03% .PSI PSE Composite Index 16 Feb 2021 6,966.43 -77.63 -1.10% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 10 Feb 2021 3,655.09 +51.60 +1.43% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:34am EST 51,703.83 -400.34 -0.77% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 16 Feb 2021 1,595.29 -10.85 -0.68% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 16 Feb 2021 350.72 +0.00 +0.00%

