Wolves a Howling Success for Wolf Cry

Victorian Sire Wolf Cry has had 3 runners, but breeders are paying attention, 1 is a city winner and another in Group 2 placed.

Wolves, ran third in the Blue Diamond Preview Group 2 and is headed for the $1.5m Blue Diamond Stakes Group 1 this Saturday at Caulfield.

From 3 runners to have already produced a Group 2 placing and a Group 1 starter is an achievement that promises more to come for Wolf Cry.

For Wolf Cry’s Sire Street Cry, success came quickly at stud with a first crop that included the brilliant race mare and Horse of the Year Zenyatta, Street Sense – the first horse ever to win both the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Kentucky Derby, and multiple G1 winner Street Boss.

Here is a quick look at the pedigrees of some of the female success stories.

Wolves trained by Greg Eurell

Winx trained by Chris Waller

Zenyatta trained by John Shirreffs

Street Cry sadly passed away in 2014 at age 16 but both his stallion sons will undoubtedly continue to make an impression on the breed for years to come.

Wolf Cry’s first runner have been impressive

Wolf Cry looks set to repeat the success of his direct male line Street Cry, Machiavellian and Mr. Prospector after a very humble beginning standing at only $4400 in his 1st year and being reduced to $3300 as Larneuk responded to the Covid Crisis at the time in Victoria.

Nev is yet to set the 2021 prices for Wolf Cry.