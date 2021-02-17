Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 17 February, as follows:

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 150 price target. The consensus target is 133.38.

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) was raised to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital. Since the recent red-hot IPO, the stock has traded between 17.41 and 32.85 a share. It has a 26 consensus price target.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was started with a Buy rating and a 280 price target at Canaccord Genuity. The consensus target for the cybersecurity software leader is at 220.15.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was started with a Buy rating and a 23 price target at Roth Capital. The consensus target is at 16.67.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO): this logistics provider could be poised for a breakout after impressive Q-4 earnings results. The share have a consensus price target of 136.20.

Zscaler Inc. (NYSE:ZS) was started at Canaccord Genuity with a Buy rating and a 250 price objective. The consensus 1 yr price target is at 213.33.

