Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$CCJ $EPD $M $MRO $POSH

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 29 September, as follows:

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ): The TD Securities upgrade was to Buy from Hold. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 9.01 to 26.57 and have a 24.72 consensus target price.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD): BofA Securities resumed coverage of the MLP giant with a Buy rating and 32 price target. The consensus target is at 28.17. Our 1yr price target is 31.11/share

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M): Gordon Haskett upgraded the venerable retailer to Buy from Hold and also boosted the price target to 33 from 24. That compares with the 22.77 consensus target.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO): Citigroup upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to 17 from 14. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 3.73 to 14.33.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH): Berenberg started coverage with a Buy rating and a 42 price target. The higher consensus target is at 45.88.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!