12.5 C
New York
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$CCJ $EPD $M $MRO $POSH

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 29 September, as follows:

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ): The TD Securities upgrade was to Buy from Hold. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 9.01 to 26.57 and have a 24.72 consensus target price.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD): BofA Securities resumed coverage of the MLP giant with a Buy rating and 32 price target. The consensus target is at 28.17. Our 1yr price target is 31.11/share

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M): Gordon Haskett upgraded the venerable retailer to Buy from Hold and also boosted the price target to 33 from 24. That compares with the 22.77 consensus target.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO): Citigroup upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to 17 from 14. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 3.73 to 14.33.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH): Berenberg started coverage with a Buy rating and a 42 price target. The higher consensus target is at 45.88. 

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleTurning Retirement Savings into Retirement Income
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com