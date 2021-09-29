Sitting on a Cash Pile 17.0? Innovative Cancer Biotech in Focus

#cash#bullish#buy

$PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) reversed on 21 September and broke out on 27 September at 7.12/share. Thus triggering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr target price of 23.24.

Wednesday, Citigroup upgraded the shares from Neutral to Buy with an 11 price target. The consensus target is at 8.63.

The Key support is at 7.15 and the Major resistance is at 11.60, 2 of our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish, and our outlook is Neutral with a Very Bullish long term bias.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally.

The company’s drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

The company was founded in Y 2010 and is HQ’d in Los Angeles, California.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!